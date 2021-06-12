Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Position Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,305 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 29,787 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $32,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $87.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.62. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $95.97.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

