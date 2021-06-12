RioDeFi Reaches Market Cap of $14.60 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 12th. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $14.60 million and $2.65 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0523 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RioDeFi has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00058575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00021655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.27 or 0.00786876 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,915.55 or 0.08214852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00086228 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 279,470,064 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

