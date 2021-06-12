Rise (RISE) Price Tops $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 39.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a market cap of $752,236.59 and approximately $5,941.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rise has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00013400 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005097 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00040814 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00066399 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 179,471,883 coins. The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

