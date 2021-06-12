Rise (RISE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,651.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 31.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, Rise has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Rise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a market capitalization of $866,057.43 and approximately $2,651.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 179,505,443 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

