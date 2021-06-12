Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Stake Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBA. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $2,149,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth about $6,486,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $33,858.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,798.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $1,504,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,612 shares in the company, valued at $734,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,075 shares of company stock worth $3,114,847. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

RBA stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.00. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

