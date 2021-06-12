RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 164,000 shares, a decrease of 75.3% from the May 13th total of 664,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on shares of RIV Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNPOF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. 695,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,443. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59. RIV Capital has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $2.92.

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

