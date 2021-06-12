Rivetz (RVT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.00

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last week, Rivetz has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Rivetz has a market capitalization of $263,571.84 and $6.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rivetz coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rivetz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00061218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00022457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $283.14 or 0.00796533 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.03 or 0.08284966 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00086521 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

Rivetz (CRYPTO:RVT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rivetz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.