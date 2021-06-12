ROAD (ROAD) Market Capitalization Tops $214,338.66

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 12th. ROAD has a total market capitalization of $214,338.66 and $38,753.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ROAD has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One ROAD coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00058567 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00185434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.45 or 0.00196407 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $411.06 or 0.01145915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,696.82 or 0.99511991 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ROAD

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

