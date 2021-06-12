Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their target price on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

RHI opened at $90.64 on Friday. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.98.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 199.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

