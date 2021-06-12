Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 2,428 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,402 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.1% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,185,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,690 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,351,380,000 after acquiring an additional 810,676 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $257.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $184.01 and a 12-month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

