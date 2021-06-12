Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 136.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,833 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 134,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 50,369 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $81.24 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $58.90 and a 1 year high of $82.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.56.

