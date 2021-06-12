Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 488.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 221,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,449,000 after purchasing an additional 26,771 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.1% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 7,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $760,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $936,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $508.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $244.32 and a twelve month high of $518.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZBRA. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.57.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

