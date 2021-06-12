Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 1,118.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 92,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,103,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after buying an additional 85,507 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $650,000.

Shares of NYSE FRA opened at $12.87 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

