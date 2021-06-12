Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,398 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,808 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,394,000 after purchasing an additional 43,677 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,384,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,101,000 after purchasing an additional 273,463 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,388,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 394,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,695,000 after acquiring an additional 22,362 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFPT. Summit Insights raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.27.

In related news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total transaction of $649,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,869,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,817 shares of company stock worth $1,259,817. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $173.56 on Friday. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $174.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

