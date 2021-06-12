Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 10,777 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

SPYG opened at $60.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $61.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

