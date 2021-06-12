Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 23,180 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 91.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,180 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Discovery by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Discovery by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert R. Beck sold 15,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,326.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,698.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,176 shares of company stock valued at $20,123,211. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.65. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

