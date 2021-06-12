Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 29,627 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 220.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,627 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth $63,187,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1,505.9% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 567,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,794,000 after acquiring an additional 532,417 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avangrid by 199.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 644,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,108,000 after buying an additional 429,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avangrid by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,570,000 after buying an additional 301,284 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter valued at $11,868,000. 13.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

NYSE AGR opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.22.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

