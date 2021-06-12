Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 3,054 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marriott International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,073,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Marriott International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAR opened at $143.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.26 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.64 and a beta of 1.89.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $1,358,785.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,749. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.79.

