Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 3,720 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,968,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,888,289,000 after acquiring an additional 204,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,112,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,131,178,000 after purchasing an additional 372,935 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,096,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $491,190,000 after purchasing an additional 591,382 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $471,604,000 after purchasing an additional 438,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,766,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $5,644,933.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,545,111.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 197,741 shares of company stock worth $24,497,649 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $120.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

