Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 4,255 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,433 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth $858,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 401,877 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,882,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $1,379,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sunrun news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 27,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $1,236,272.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,626,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,368,067.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,269.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 334,026 shares of company stock valued at $17,565,605. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RUN. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $44.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.00. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

