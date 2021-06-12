Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.7% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 8,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 114,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX stock opened at $90.97 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

