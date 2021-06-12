Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,125,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $66.88.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

