Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,908,734,000 after buying an additional 276,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,839,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,132,000 after purchasing an additional 114,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,904,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $110.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.22. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.