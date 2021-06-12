Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $93.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.14. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $94.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

