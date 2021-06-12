Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CRH by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,576,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,279,000 after acquiring an additional 108,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 39.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,642,000 after acquiring an additional 374,269 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 685,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,188,000 after acquiring an additional 97,017 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth $21,093,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in CRH by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 411,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,500,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

CRH stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.03. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $32.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5736 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 132.39%.

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.03.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

