Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 463.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

ZS opened at $207.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $98.55 and a one year high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at $73,586,679.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $1,413,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,768,688.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,008 shares of company stock valued at $24,231,565 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

