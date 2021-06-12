Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 106.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

SRE opened at $142.24 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.16 and a 52-week high of $142.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

