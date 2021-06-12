Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,892 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,502,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,164,000 after purchasing an additional 141,982 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,774 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,042,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,079,000 after purchasing an additional 872,271 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,562,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,646,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after purchasing an additional 46,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.11. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $46.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PACW. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

