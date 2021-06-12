Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.93 Million Stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,155 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.35% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUA stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

