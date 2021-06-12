Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,043 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $1,805,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,507,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,401,147 shares of company stock valued at $98,406,001 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.44.

SCHW stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.40. The company has a market cap of $133.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.