Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 1,545.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,447 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 43,624 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,684 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 138,848 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 35,266 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,541 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.59.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. TripAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.