Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $177.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.41 and a 12 month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

