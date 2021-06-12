Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 121.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,930 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 190,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 45,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,385 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,255,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,781,000 after purchasing an additional 41,439 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.15. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $20.63.

