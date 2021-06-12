Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,826 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.57. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.57.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

