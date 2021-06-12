Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,511,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,446,000 after acquiring an additional 363,926 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after acquiring an additional 157,374 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1,238.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 130,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after buying an additional 121,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in TransDigm Group by 763.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,468,000 after buying an additional 83,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $661.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.16, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.64. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $405.01 and a 52-week high of $672.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $617.76.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $661.20.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total value of $6,033,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,854,934.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,900 shares of company stock valued at $53,542,531 in the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

