Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 269.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 68,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 49,872 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 23.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 53,386 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 47,526.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 392,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 391,618 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BTZ opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.87. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.