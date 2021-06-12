Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,472 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 92,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $61.48 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $47.81 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.