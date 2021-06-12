Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,559 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 333.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 45,584 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter.

GHY stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

