Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 20,609 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,609 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,028,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 98,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

FTSM stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.97. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $60.20.

