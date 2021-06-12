Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes $2.09 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.06.

