Rocket Pool (RPL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.47 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 25.6% against the dollar. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.94 or 0.00030572 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $112.47 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00061746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00022001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $282.94 or 0.00790611 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,012.77 or 0.08418602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00086921 BTC.

Rocket Pool Coin Profile

RPL is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.