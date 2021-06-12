Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Roku were worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,803,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after buying an additional 831,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 439.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,338,000 after buying an additional 677,978 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,141,000 after buying an additional 649,128 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after buying an additional 618,127 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total transaction of $105,267.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,267.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total value of $9,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,640,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,816 shares of company stock worth $67,240,348. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $346.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 450.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.94 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.62.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

