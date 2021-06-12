Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181,343 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rollins were worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,742,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,194,000 after buying an additional 7,461,043 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,137,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,807,000 after purchasing an additional 844,815 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,666,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,189,000 after purchasing an additional 79,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,982,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,250 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,941,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,916,000 after purchasing an additional 813,094 shares during the period. 39.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

ROL opened at $33.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 0.51.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. Rollins’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.