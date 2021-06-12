Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) Short Interest Up 473.8% in May

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 411,400 shares, a growth of 473.8% from the May 13th total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ:DBDR opened at $10.12 on Friday. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBDR. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $10,185,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,662,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,539,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,328,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after buying an additional 334,695 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,776,000.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

