Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) Short Interest Up 473.8% in May

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 411,400 shares, a growth of 473.8% from the May 13th total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ DBDR opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.07. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBDR. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $107,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

