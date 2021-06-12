ROOBEE 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.01 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 12th. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $14.00 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00013161 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00152095 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001117 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000595 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,501,192,519 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

