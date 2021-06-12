Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,550 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,297,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,627,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,143,000 after acquiring an additional 26,864 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 24.2% in the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,991,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,822,000 after acquiring an additional 387,810 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,819,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,474,000 after purchasing an additional 122,076 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $84.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.68. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

