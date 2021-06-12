Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the May 13th total of 215,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 205.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOXF remained flat at $$4.67 during trading on Friday. Rotork has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $5.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTOXF. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Rotork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

