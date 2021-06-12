Round Table Services LLC Buys 1,414 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,755 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $257.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.77. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $184.01 and a 12 month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

