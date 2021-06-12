Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Price Target to GBX 2,800

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADM. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,583.60 ($33.75).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Shares of LON ADM opened at GBX 3,067 ($40.07) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,833.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of £9.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,210 ($28.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,257 ($42.55).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.